Rooftop solar project fails to generate desired power

Karnal, February 1

At the time when the Centre and the state government are encouraging people to take to renewable energy, Karnal’s first-of-its-kind solar rooftop power project on both buildings of the mini secretariat seems to have failed to generate the desired result almost five years after its commencement.

Will replace broken panels soon We conducted service in November 2022 and submitted our report to HAREDA, which is supposed to provide panels to us. We will replace broken panels as soon as we receive those. Rahul Kumar, Service Engineer, fourth partner energy private limited

At the start of this 140 kilowatt (kW) project installed at a cost of Rs 1 crore, it was claimed that on an average, it would generate 700 units per day, which would slash the electricity bill of the mini secretariat to half, but the data collected by The Tribune shows it is still far away from generating electricity units claimed earlier. As per sources, it is producing less than half of its capacity.

Broken panels and lack of maintenance are said to be the reasons behind the low production of electricity. The project was installed in February 2018 and started generating power from April 2018. An 80 kW project was installed on one building, while 60 kW on another building.

The Haryana Renewable Energy Development Agency (HAREDA) had allocated funds to the district administration and a Hyderabad-based company —Fourth Partner Energy Private Limited — had been assigned to maintain the project for five years.

The Tribune checked the functioning of the rooftop solar power project on Monday and found that project was lying in a pathetic condition. Its one out of the four inverters was not connected to the grid meter. A couple of solar panels were lying broken and deformed, adversely affecting the power generation.

Moreover, its last service was done in November 2022, in which the agency found three panels damaged and shadow of small plants was falling on other panels. The agency authorities claimed that they had submitted their report, but so far nothing was done. Deputy Commissioner Anish Yadav said he would take up the issues with the agency.

