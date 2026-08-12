Ror community demands impartial CBI probe into Karnal 'encounter' of Harsh; to meet CM Saini

Hundreds of Ror community members under the banner of Akhil Bhartiya Ror Mahasabha on Wednesday held a meeting and demanded an impartial inquiry into the alleged encounter of Harsh, a resident of Karnal.

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The meeting was held at the Ror Dharmashala in Kurukshetra, where community members and leaders from across the state had arrived.

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Harsh, along with Birbal, were killed in a recent police encounter in connection with the murder of Veeru Valmiki in Karnal.

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The community members expressed grief over the death of the young boy and raised questions over the police action. They described the encounter as “fake” and claimed that it was carried out under political pressure.

They demanded a CBI inquiry and threatened to launch an agitation if their demand of conducting an impartial inquiry was not accepted.

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Suresh Unispur, a community leader, said, “Anger is brewing up amongst the community members and we demand an impartial inquiry in this matter. We respect all communities, however, will not tolerate any injustice. The government should ensure that strict action is taken and that the demands raised by the community are accepted. We have also appealed to the youth to maintain patience till a final decision is taken.”

BJP Pundri MLA Satpal Jamba also attended the meeting and assured the community members that he will stand by their decision and fulfil his duty. He said that he will raise the matter with the Chief Minister.

Akhil Bhartiya Ror Mahasabha President Balkar Singh said, “The community members are of the view that an impartial inquiry should be conducted, either through the CBI or the sitting judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. We are also disappointed with some statements made by Karnal BJP MLA as he has hurt the sentiments of the community. The party should take cognisance of it and initiate appropriate action against him. The community also demands that the Karnal SP should be transferred till the investigation remains under way.”

“It has been decided to meet Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to hold a discussion and seek justice. We are hopeful that the government will respect the sentiments of the community and take appropriate action. After meeting Saini, further course of action will be decided. The youngsters are not happy with the incident and the response received so far, but we are appealing to them to maintain peace,” he added.