Ror community steps up pressure, seeks independent probe into Harsh-Birbal encounter

The Ror community on Saturday reiterated its demand for an independent inquiry into the police encounter in which Harsh, a resident of Kala Majra in Karnal district, and Birbal, a resident of Matarwa Kheri in Kaithal district, were killed.

The community demanded that the probe be conducted either by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or a retired High Court judge. It also condemned the registration of an FIR against unknown persons from the community for allegedly disturbing peace and harmony and hurting the sentiments of a person during a protest in Karnal on August 24. The FIR was registered on August 26.

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Community members demanded a fair inquiry into the circumstances leading to the registration of the FIR and action against those responsible for filing it.

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The community also served a seven-day ultimatum to the state government to accept its demands. It announced that another mahapanchayat would be organised to decide the future course of action if the government failed to respond.

The demands were raised at a panchayat organised under the banner of the Akhil Bharatiya Ror Mahasabha at Ror Dharamshala. It was the seventh such panchayat held by community members since the August 7 encounter involving Harsh and Birbal.

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Mahasabha president Balkar Singh expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan for accepting two of the community’s demands — an apology by Karnal MLA Jagmohan Anand over his alleged statements while pacifying the family members of Veeru Valmiki, who was allegedly killed by two bike-borne assailants on Hansi Road in Karnal on August 5, and the transfer of the IGP, Karnal Range, and SP, Karnal.

“Our protest on August 24 was peaceful and disciplined, but an FIR was registered to defame the community. We demand a fair inquiry into why this FIR was registered and action against those responsible,” said Balkar Singh.

“We want an inquiry by the CBI or a retired High Court judge into the Harsh encounter so that the truth can come out,” he added.

Murder, encounter trigger community tension

Veeru Valmiki was allegedly killed following a social media confrontation with gangster Vansh on Instagram over claims surrounding “Karnal ka Baap kaun” (who is the dominant figure in Karnal). Vansh later claimed responsibility for the murder.

The killing triggered anger among members of the Valmiki community and Veeru’s family. Protesters initially refused to lift his body and blocked a road while demanding action against those responsible. Karnal MLA Jagmohan Anand reached the post-mortem house and assured the family of strict action.

The matter took another turn on August 7, when Harsh and Birbal were killed in a police encounter near the Western Yamuna Canal Bypass. The police claimed that the two were connected with Veeru’s murder.

The encounter sparked resentment among members of the Ror community, who questioned the circumstances surrounding the deaths and alleged that the encounter was fake. The Mahasabha also objected to the MLA’s alleged statements and demanded an independent investigation into the encounter.

Community representatives further alleged that the encounter took place after the MLA’s statements and claimed that he was aware of the police action.

The community members met the Chief Minister on August 13. He asked them to wait until August 16, citing Independence Day programmes. After they said no concrete steps had been taken by the government, community members held another panchayat in Karnal on August 24 and took out a protest march in the city.

They had threatened to boycott the Chief Minister’s proposed rally in Taraori on August 30. The rally was later postponed, with the Monsoon Session of the Haryana Assembly cited as the reason.

The state government subsequently handed over the investigation to the State Crime Branch under ADGP Sanjay Kumar. However, the community remained dissatisfied with the transfer of the probe to the Crime Branch.

Another panchayat was later organised in Karnal, with the community setting a September 1 deadline and warning that it would oppose the entry of BJP leaders into Ror-dominated villages if its demands were not addressed.

Thereafter, Karnal MLA Jagmohan Anand apologised to the Ror community for his statements, saying the move was aimed at maintaining peace and harmony in society.