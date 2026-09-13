Ror community to approach High Court if demand for independent probe into Karnal encounter not fulfilled

The Ror community has decided to approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court if the government fails to take a decision on its demand for an independent inquiry into the alleged double police encounter that took place in Karnal on August 7.

The community is demanding an inquiry either by the CBI or a retired High Court judge into the deaths of Harsh, a resident of Kala Majra village in Karnal district, and Birbal, a resident of Matarwa Kheri in Kaithal district, who were allegedly killed in police action following the murder of Veeru Valmiki of Karnal on August 5. Veeru was allegedly killed by two motorcycle-borne persons.

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The community members have also constituted an 11-member committee to work on the legal process.

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The decision was taken during a meeting of the Akhil Bharatiya Ror Mahasabha on Sunday. The meeting was chaired by Balkar Singh, president of the Akhil Bharatiya Ror Mahasabha.

According to community members, two of their three demands had already been accepted, including an apology by Karnal MLA Jagmohan Anand over his alleged statements while pacifying the family members of Veeru Valmiki, and the transfer of the IGP, Karnal Range, and the SP, Karnal.

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“We had three demands. Two of them have been accepted. Our third demand for an inquiry either by the CBI or a retired judge is still pending,” Singh said.

He said the community had earlier given the government one week to respond to the third demand, but no official response had been received so far.

“In our last meeting, we had given the government a week to take a decision on our third demand. We are yet to receive any response. We have learnt through some sources that the government may take a decision on the matter. If no decision is taken, we will approach the High Court. For this purpose, an 11-member committee has been constituted,” Singh said.

The committee would begin work from Monday and take the necessary legal steps on behalf of the community, he added.

Singh further said an independent investigation was necessary to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the two youths. He said the community was committed to pursuing the matter through legal means and expressed confidence that justice would ultimately be delivered through the courts.

It is learnt that Veeru Valmiki was allegedly killed following a social media confrontation with gangster Vansh on Instagram over claims surrounding “Karnal ka Baap kaun” (who is the dominant figure in Karnal). The killing triggered anger among members of the Valmiki community and Veeru’s family, with protesters initially refusing to lift his body and blocking a road while demanding action against those responsible.

Karnal MLA Anand had reached the post-mortem house and assured the family of strict action. The matter took another turn on August 7 when Harsh and Birbal were killed in a police encounter near the Western Yamuna Canal Bypass. The police claimed that the two were connected with Veeru’s murder.

The encounter sparked resentment among members of the Ror community as deceased Harsh belonged to the community. Members questioned the circumstances surrounding the deaths and alleged that the encounter was fake.

The Mahasabha objected to the MLA’s alleged statements and demanded an independent investigation into the encounter. Community representatives also alleged that the encounter took place after the MLA’s statements and claimed that he was aware of the police action.

The community members met the Chief Minister on August 13, when he asked them to wait until August 16, citing Independence Day programmes. After no concrete steps were taken by the government, the community members held another panchayat in Karnal on August 24 and took out a protest march in the city. They also threatened to boycott the CM’s proposed rally in Taraori on August 30. However, the rally was later postponed, citing the Monsoon Session of the Haryana Assembly.

The state government subsequently handed over the investigation to the State Crime Branch under ADGP Sanjay Kumar. However, the community remained dissatisfied with the transfer of the probe to the Crime Branch.

Later, another panchayat was organised in Karnal, issuing an ultimatum until September 1 and warning that the community would oppose the entry of BJP leaders into Ror-dominated villages if its demands were not addressed.

Thereafter, Karnal MLA Jagmohan Anand apologised to the Ror community for his statements, saying the apology was also aimed at maintaining peace and harmony in society.