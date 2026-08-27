Rori school teacher’s transfer revoked after parents protest shortage of staff

A protest over a shortage of teachers at the Government Primary School in Rori village of Sirsa district ended after the Education Department ordered the return of a teacher who had been temporarily posted at another village school.

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The protest was being led by the Naujawan Bharat Sabha, along with parents. The department cancelled the teacher’s temporary posting and directed him to return to the school, following which the protesters expressed relief.

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Around 200 children study at the school, where seven teacher posts are sanctioned. However, only five teachers had been working there for a long time. One of them had been on BLO duty and had not been attending the school for nearly two months. Meanwhile, another teacher had been temporarily sent to a school in a nearby village by the Block Education Officer.

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The school management committee had passed a resolution opposing the teacher’s transfer, while the gram panchayat had also requested that he be sent back to Rori. With no action being taken, parents became angry.

Members of the Naujawan Bharat Sabha then joined the parents and started a protest outside the school gate. They raised slogans against the Education Department and demanded the teacher’s return.

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According to the protesters, officials initially assured them that the issue would be resolved, but they refused to end the protest until the teacher was actually sent back. The protesters later warned that they would lock the school gate if their demand was not met.

Following the warning, the department cancelled the teacher’s temporary appointment at the other school and issued orders for his return to Rori.

Naujawan Bharat Sabha members called the decision a victory for the parents and local residents, saying the issue had been resolved through collective action and sustained protest.