'Roti Bank' set up at Ambala Police Lines

Ambala, February 2
With an aim to feed the poor and needy, the Ambala police personnel will donate two chapatis every day to the “Roti Bank” facility set up in Police Lines here, inaugurated by Shrikant Jadhav, ADGP, Ambala range on Wednesday. The Roti Bank initiative was started in Madhuban block of Karnal district in 2017, followed by Kurukshetra, Faridabad and Gurugram.
On this occasion, ADGP Jadhav said, “This initiative was taken by the Police Department but support from the public is equally important.” He added that the police officials would bring two chapatis each from their home every day to donate. The food will be served in hospitals, slum areas and a few brick-kilns here every day.
