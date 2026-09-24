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Home / Haryana / Roti, dal, sabzi for Rs 10: New canteen opens in Pinjore

Roti, dal, sabzi for Rs 10: New canteen opens in Pinjore

Women’s self-help groups run Atal Shramik Kisan Canteen; facility on Nalagarh-Baddi Road remains open till 3 pm

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 08:34 PM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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An Atal Shramik Kisan Canteen has been opened in Pinjore, offering workers, economically weaker sections and other needy persons a fresh, wholesome meal for just Rs 10. Image credit/iStock
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An Atal Shramik Kisan Canteen has been opened in Pinjore, offering workers, economically weaker sections and other needy persons a fresh, wholesome meal for just Rs 10.

The canteen is being operated by women’s self-help groups in collaboration with the Haryana State Rural Livelihood Mission (HSRLM) and the Labour Department. Besides providing affordable meals to those in need, the initiative is aimed at creating employment and self-employment opportunities for women associated with the self-help groups.

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Menu and timings

The menu includes fresh roti, rice, dal and vegetables. Located on the Nalagarh-Baddi Road in Pinjore, opposite the Indian Overseas Bank, the canteen remains open until 3 pm, allowing workers and other needy people to avail themselves of the facility.

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Local residents welcomed the initiative, saying access to a fresh meal for Rs 10 could provide much-needed support to economically weaker sections while also promoting women’s economic empowerment through self-help group livelihoods.

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