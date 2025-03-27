Row continues over removal of Haryanvi songs glorifying gun culture

A controversy over the removal of some Haryanvi songs promoting gun culture from YouTube continues to spark heated discussions on social media. These songs were sung by prominent Haryana singers, including Masoom Sharma. Interestingly, not only artists of the Haryanvi music industry, but also social media influencers are persistently expressing their views over the issue by placing posts on different platforms.

On social media, Sharma has already expressed his frustration over the deletion of his tracks, alleging that it was a deliberate attempt to harm his career and reputation. He also pointed fingers at Gajendra Phogat, the OSD (Publicity) to the Haryana Chief Minister, who is also a prominent figure in the Haryanvi music industry.

Sharma claimed that this act was part of a larger conspiracy to undermine his success. He emphasized that the songs, which include 'Tuition Badmashi Ka', '60 Mukadme', and 'Khatola," were his intellectual property, so such actions were unfair and damaging to his fan base and professional career.

As per reports, these three tracks by Sharma, along with songs from other singers, were removed recently for allegedly glorifying gun culture. The controversy has gained traction as many fans and artists voice their concerns over the removal of the songs.

On the other hand, Gajendra Phogat has denied any involvement in the matter, rejecting the accusations made by Sharma. Phogat clarified that the cyber cell of the police had been removing songs that glorify gun culture. He emphasised that not only Sharma’s songs but also those from other artistes were taken down as per this policy.

“They are jealous by my position, hence are levelling illogical allegations against me,” Phogat added.