Row erupts at Jindal varsity over ‘comparing’ Modi with Hitler

The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has sought reports from the Additional Chief Secretary, Education Department, Haryana; the Secretary, University Grants Commission (UGC); Commissioner of Police, Sonepat; and Registrar, OP Jindal Global University (JGU), Sonepat, after a student’s father complained about the victimisation of his son for "praising the Government of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Army" at the JGU.

Advertisement

Interestingly, BJP MP Naveen Jindal is the founding Chancellor of the university and is also a member of the governing council, as per the JGU website.

Advertisement

Vishav Bajaj, father of Vikhyaat Bajaj, who is a first-year undergraduate student of the Jindal School of Design and Architecture, submitted that on November 7, 2025, during a lecture on the course ‘Politics of Representation’, taught by Sarover Zaidi, repeated remarks were made in the classroom which were politically derogatory, inflammatory and deeply disturbing.

Advertisement

He alleged that PM Modi was compared to Adolf Hitler, national security operations were characterised as "gimmicks" and "branding exercises", statements were made trivialising civilian deaths and official accounts of terrorism were questioned. The audio recordings of the same were submitted too.

Bajaj said his son acted responsibly and constitutionally, raising concerns regarding the conduct through proper institutional channels.

Advertisement

In the Modern South Asia course, taught by Dr Ekta Chauhan, the students were permitted to analyse any film or book through academic themes.

Bajaj further said that his son submitted a review of the film “URI: The Surgical Strike.” He added that instead of academic evaluation, his son was “publicly humiliated” in class and told that such content would not be accepted. He was “arbitrarily failed” and “debarred from appearing in examinations.”

However, on November 14, 2025, Executive Dean Prof Badrinarayanan Srinivasan personally reviewed Vikhyaat’s work and formally awarded B+ grades in all three internal assessments, directing the recall of the student's debarment. This happened after Vikhyaat complained to the university's Vice-Chancellor.

Then, on November 29, 2025, an allegation of unfair means was raised against Vikhyaat during an online jury. “My son immediately acknowledged an inadvertent mistake, apologised and submitted corrected work. Despite earlier assurances by the faculty that the issue would attract only a minor penalty, the matter was escalated,” said Bajaj.

It is alleged that during the in-person meeting on December 9, 2025, the Executive Dean pressurised him to withdraw the complaint, warned him that he had “4.5 years remaining” and "anything can happen", instructed him not to inform his parents, “questioned his character,” and “treated him as a culprit.” He was declared failed in Projection Drawing.

Member HHRC, Deep Bhatia, in his order dated January 16, observed that the father submitted that his son “is presently suffering from mental and physical distress and is living under constant fear of retaliation, academic failure and institutional victimisation as a consequence of having raised the grievance.”

The order added, “The matter has to be reported to the authority concerned, including the police, but no action has been taken by the authorities.”

The Tribune approached the JGU authorities for a version on the phone and via email. The story will be updated once the reply comes.