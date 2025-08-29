Row over detention of Rohtak ZP dy chief by police

The detention of Anil Hooda, vice-chairman of the local zila parishad, by the police has sparked a controversy, with the zila parishad members terming the detention illegal and raising objection to the manner in which the vice-chairman was picked up from the parishad office by a police team.

Hooda was taken to a local police station last evening, where several members of the zila parishad also reached as they got to know about the matter. The police released the vice-chairman after a couple of hours.

Later, talking to the media, Hooda maintained that he and other members of the parishad would apprise the state authorities of the matter and seek action against the officials behind the move.

Zila parishad members have also backed Hooda and condemned the police action against him.

"The police officials failed to provide any concrete or logical reason for detaining the vice-chairman at a police station. We condemn the illegal detention," said Dheeraj Malik, a member of the zila parishad.

Another member of the parishad, Jagbir Khatri, also stated that the manner in which Hooda was picked up by the police and detained at a police station was unlawful and unacceptable.

As per sources, the office of the former CEO of the parishad has become a bone of contention between the parishad members and administrative officials and a tug-of-war over the office led to the police action.

"The state government has recently posted the Zila Parishad CEO elsewhere and the charge of the CEO has been given to the local ADC. Hence, the zila parishad members occupied the room which used to serve as the office of the former CEO. However, the administrative officials objected to the move, which was followed by police action," said sources.

The parishad members pointed out that no formal complaint or FIR has been produced by the police so far.

However, the district police authorities as well as the local administrative officials remained tight-lipped over the matter.