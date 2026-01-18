DT
Row over 'encounters' escalates; Ahlawat Khap calls panchayat

Row over ‘encounters’ escalates; Ahlawat Khap calls panchayat

Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Jhajjar, Updated At : 03:00 AM Jan 18, 2026 IST
Ahlawat Khap members hold a meeting at Dighal village in Jhajjar. Photo: Sumit Tharan
The controversy over “encounters” between the local police and three youths escalated on Saturday as the Ahlawat Khap announced a panchayat of 27 villages under its influence at Dighal village on Sunday to discuss the matter and decide the next course of action.

In view of potential tensions arising from the issue, local police have strengthened security arrangements across the district. Inspector General of Police Simardeep Singh and Rohtak SP Surendra Singh Bhoria inspected the encounter sites in Jhajjar and Beri town on Saturday following the directives of DGP Haryana.

The development follows the arrest of Pankaj Ahlawat, brother of a local BJP leader and son of a former Cooperative Bank chairman and Ahlawat Khap leader, after two separate “encounters” were reported from the district on Thursday night. Pankaj suffered bullet injuries in the leg and an ASI, Parveen Kumar, got hurt during the encounter. Two friends of Pankaj have also been arrested.

Pankaj’s father, Anand Singh, raised serious questions over the encounter, alleging that the policemen were neither in uniform nor in a police vehicle at the time of the incident.

“A bullet was deliberately fired at my son after being taken to the fields. Earlier, he was chased by some persons in a non-government vehicle following a verbal altercation at a hotel, from which Pankaj had left peacefully,” he claimed.

Jhajjar DCP (Crime) Amit Dahiya had, on Friday, claimed that the police team chased Pankaj after receiving information that he was carrying an illegal weapon. “During the encounter, Pankaj fired at the police, injuring ASI Parveen. The police fired in retaliation, resulting in injuries to Pankaj,” he added.

Jai Singh, president of the Ahlawat Khap, confirmed that a panchayat has been scheduled for Sunday, with representatives from 27 villages to attend and hear the family’s account of the incident.

“We will present our perspective before the panchayat and explain what happened on Thursday. We will share the current circumstances with our people, who will then guide us on the next course of action,” said Anand Singh.

Meanwhile, IGP Simardeep Singh stated he along with Rohtak SP met the injured policeman in Jhajjar and inspected the encounter sites.

