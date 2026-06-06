Row over non purchase of sunflower seeds by commission agents in Haryana

While issuing notices, Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Haryana government to ensure that necessary steps are taken to amicably resolve the dispute over non purchase of sunflower seeds by commission agents in the state.

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A bench of justice Sanjay Vashisth and Justice Ramesh Chander Dimri has passed the order in a Public Interest Litigation(PIL) filed by Rakesh Kumar and other farmers through advocate Pardeep Kumar Rapria.

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The petitioners have sought a direction to the state to ensure immediate procurement of sunflower seeds of all the farmers through commission agents, who have been issued licenses to procure the same at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) fixed by Haryana.

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The counsel for the petitioners, while referring to a letter dated May 26, 2026, issued by the Directorate of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, Haryana, submitted that the Arhatiya commission would be paid at 1 per cent of the MSP during 2026-27.

The counsel also submitted that the commission declared by the government, i.e. 1 per cent, is not acceptable to the Kacha Aadti Association, Anaj Mandi, Shahbad Markanda, which has started demanding a commission at the rate of 2.5 per cent of the MSP.

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It was contended that the interests of the farmers were being adversely affected and that they were suffering losses. The issue, therefore, required resolution by the government.

After hearing the arguments, the High Court said the Senior DAG, Haryana, sought time to obtain necessary instructions. Remaining respondents be served for June 09, 2026.

In the meanwhile, respondents would ensure that necessary steps are taken to amicably resolve of the dispute.

The petitioners said the sunflower seeds are lying exposed in the open mandi awaiting procurement by the commission agents.

Several affected farmers, including the petitioners, submitted representations before the concerned official respondents including the District Grievance Committee, Kurukshetra, requesting an immediate intervention and highlighting the imminent danger of damage to the sunflower crop due to rain and adverse weather conditions.

However, till date neither the sunflower crop has been procured nor any action has been taken against the commission agents who are obstructing the procurement process.