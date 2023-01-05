Row over razing illegal houses in Rohtak district

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, January 4

The demolition of some houses built on panchayat land at Singhpura village in Rohtak district could not be executed for the second time on Wednesday.

The drive could not be carried out in September lasttoo due to the stiff resistance by the occupants.

A team of government officials which went to the village today returned after the occupants of the said houses said that they had filed a review petition before the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the demolition of their houses.

“The houses are illegally built on nearly 650 square yards of panchayat land. Demolition notices were served on the squatters as per the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. A team led by the local SDM was sent to the site today. The occupants of the houses said they had moved the court again and would vacate the land themselves if the court ordered them to do so,” said Rohtak Deputy Commissioner Yash Pal.

The Deputy Commissioner stated that they had sought legal opinion regarding the matter and would take appropriate action after getting the same.

Meanwhile, former president of the Haryana unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Naveen Jaihind, who is facing trial in a case of rioting, manhandling a government official and obstructing him in discharge of duty and has recently come out of jail, claimed that he had prevented the demolition of the houses by standing firmly with the occupants on both occasions.