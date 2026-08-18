Row over SDE suspension escalates; Murthal varsity staffers stage protest

The row over the suspension of Sub-Divisional Engineer (Electrical) Yudvir Dalal for lapses in air-conditioning arrangements during Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s programme at Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science and Technology (DCRUST), Murthal, on August 13 gathered pace.

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Employees of the university on Tuesday staged a dharna, organised a protest march on the campus and submitted a memorandum against the suspension. They demanded an independent, high-level probe into the incident and immediate reinstatement of the SDE.

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The protest was jointly organised by the DCRUST Teachers and Employees’ Associations, whose members raised slogans against the university administration and alleged that Dalal had been made a “scapegoat” to shield senior officials from accountability.

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In their memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister, the associations sought a government-appointed inquiry committee, with the university administration kept out of the probe, to investigate the failure of the central HVAC system at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Convention Centre, also known as the university auditorium.

The central air-conditioning system reported a lapse during the inaugural function of the Regional Skill Development Centre at the university on August 13, which was attended by the Chief Minister as the chief guest.

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“After the incident, the CM had directed the university to fix responsibility for the lapse; the university administration suspended Dalal instead of conducting a comprehensive inquiry into the circumstances leading to the failure,” said Suresh Kumar Putthi, president of the University Employees Union.

He alleged that prescribed PWD codes and procedures were not followed while carrying out repair work on the HVAC system in the auditorium.

“The officials concerned had inspected the repair work and declared the system fit for use ahead of the Chief Minister’s programme. There was no disruption in power supply during the event, so holding the SDE (Electrical) solely responsible for the technical failure is unjustified. We demand a review of Dalal’s suspension and his immediate reinstatement, besides an inquiry into the violation of prescribed procedures and possible misuse of government funds in the repair and maintenance of the HVAC system,” said Putthi.

The associations said their objective was not to protect anyone who may be responsible for the lapse but to ensure that accountability was fixed through a fair and impartial investigation. They said a transparent inquiry was essential to establish the facts, ensure accountability and strengthen good governance at the university.