Row over Sonepat village youth's death after blood donation

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, October 25

Family members and fellow villagers of Manish, a youth of Mundlana village in Sonepat district, who died hours after donating blood here on Monday, continued to stage a protest demonstration today.

The protesters, and the family of the deceased youth, demanded legal action against the private blood bank staff . The local police authorities have written to the Rohtak Civil Surgeon to get the matter examined .

