Row over Sonepat village youth's death after blood donation

Rohtak, October 25
Family members and fellow villagers of Manish, a youth of Mundlana village in Sonepat district, who died hours after donating blood here on Monday, continued to stage a protest demonstration today.
The protesters, and the family of the deceased youth, demanded legal action against the private blood bank staff . The local police authorities have written to the Rohtak Civil Surgeon to get the matter examined .
