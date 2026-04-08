The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has issued a summons to the Yamunanagar district president of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni group), Sanju Gundiana, for allegedly blocking a railway track during a protest seeking stoppage of a passenger train at the Saraswati Nagar (Mustafabad) railway station.

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As per the summons, issued under Rail Act, 1989, (under Section 180-B of Amended Act, 2003) on April 7; Gundiana was asked to appear before the investigating officer in the RPF post, situated in Barara town of Ambala district on April 10.

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The move has triggered anger among farmers, who view this action as unfair and politically motivated.

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According to information, farmers and villagers of the area had staged a demonstration by blocking the railway track at the Saraswati Nagar railway station on February 22, 2024.

The agitation was organised to demand the stoppage of a passenger train at the station, which had not resumed operations reportedly after Covid restrictions were eased.

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The disruption had led to a disruption in rail traffic, prompting the authorities to take action.

During the protest, officials from Ambala Division reached the site and assured the demonstrators that their demands would be considered. Following the assurance, the protest was called off peacefully.

However, the RPF later registered a case against Sanju Gundiana in connection with the incident. Recently, the RPF pasted a notice outside Gundiana’s residence on April 7, 2026, asking him to respond to the charges.

Reacting to the development, Gundiana expressed strong resentment, claiming that officials had earlier assured that no case would be registered against any farmer or protester.

He further said that he had been summoned to appear at the RPF post, situated in Barara town of Yamunanagar district on April 10.

Terming the action unjust, he warned that if the case was not withdrawn soon, the BKU would launch another agitation.