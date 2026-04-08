icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / RPF issues summons to BKU's Yamunanagar district president for blocking railway track

RPF issues summons to BKU's Yamunanagar district president for blocking railway track

The railway track near the Saraswati Nagar station of Yamunanagar district was blocked on January 22, 2024, to seek stoppage of a train

article_Author
Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 11:21 AM Apr 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation only.
Advertisement

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has issued a summons to the Yamunanagar district president of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni group), Sanju Gundiana, for allegedly blocking a railway track during a protest seeking stoppage of a passenger train at the Saraswati Nagar (Mustafabad) railway station.

Advertisement

As per the summons, issued under Rail Act, 1989, (under Section 180-B of Amended Act, 2003) on April 7; Gundiana was asked to appear before the investigating officer in the RPF post, situated in Barara town of Ambala district on April 10.

Advertisement

The move has triggered anger among farmers, who view this action as unfair and politically motivated.

Advertisement

According to information, farmers and villagers of the area had staged a demonstration by blocking the railway track at the Saraswati Nagar railway station on February 22, 2024.

The agitation was organised to demand the stoppage of a passenger train at the station, which had not resumed operations reportedly after Covid restrictions were eased.

Advertisement

The disruption had led to a disruption in rail traffic, prompting the authorities to take action.

During the protest, officials from Ambala Division reached the site and assured the demonstrators that their demands would be considered. Following the assurance, the protest was called off peacefully.

However, the RPF later registered a case against Sanju Gundiana in connection with the incident. Recently, the RPF pasted a notice outside Gundiana’s residence on April 7, 2026, asking him to respond to the charges.

Reacting to the development, Gundiana expressed strong resentment, claiming that officials had earlier assured that no case would be registered against any farmer or protester.

He further said that he had been summoned to appear at the RPF post, situated in Barara town of Yamunanagar district on April 10.

Terming the action unjust, he warned that if the case was not withdrawn soon, the BKU would launch another agitation. 

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts