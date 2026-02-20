Rs 1.25 cr due, Karnal MC to attach properties of 37 tax defaulters

The Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) has once again swung into action to recover pending property tax dues, with its tax branch preparing to attach the properties of 37 defaulters in the city. The total outstanding amount from these defaulters stands at around Rs 1.25 crore. As per the authorities, the defaulters have failed to deposit property tax despite several notices.

The authorities also warned that for the financial year 2025-26, an interest of 18 per cent will be imposed on unpaid property tax if it is not deposited in the KMC account within the stipulated time.

Providing details on Thursday, KMC Commissioner Vaishali Sharma said repeated notices had been issued to the concerned property owners from time to time. “Despite this, and even after the issuance of final attachment notices, the defaulters have failed to clear their dues. The corporation will now proceed with the attachment of properties to recover the pending tax amount,” said the Commissioner, adding that to prevent penal action, property owners must deposit their dues promptly.

She said that the residents can pay their property tax online through the NDC portal at property.ulbharyana. gov.in. The MC Commissioner also appealed to the residents to register objections related to Property ID errors only through the same portal as offline applications for corrections would not be accepted.

Sharma said that the enforcement team has sought the assistance of a Duty Magistrate and police personnel to carry out the proposed action. “Once the required support is received, strict action will be initiated against the defaulters without further delay,” she said.

Zonal Taxation Officer (ZTO) Ankush Prashar and Tax Superintendent Gangadeep Singh said that notices would also be served to 45 more such defaulters and their properties would be attached soon.