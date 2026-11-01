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Home / Haryana / Rs 1.94 cr assets of 11 drug smugglers frozen

Rs 1.94 cr assets of 11 drug smugglers frozen

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 01:28 AM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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The house of drug trafficking accused Swarno Bai that was frozen.
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The Fatehabad police have frozen movable and immovable assets worth Rs 1.94 crore belonging to 11 people accused in drug trafficking cases, including two women. The properties include houses, Scorpio SUVs, cars, motorcycles, gold and silver jewellery and cash.

Among the women, Rajo Bai of Fatehabad had assets worth Rs 20.4 lakh frozen, including a house, gold, silver and Rs 1.68 lakh in cash. Swarno Bai of Piranwali village in Hisar district had her residential house, valued at Rs 30 lakh, frozen.

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Other major assets include a house worth Rs 50 lakh belonging to Raj alias Raju of Tohana, a Scorpio and gold jewellery worth Rs 40.12 lakh linked to Chhinder Singh alias Janki, and a house worth Rs 30 lakh belonging to Panveer Singh.

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DSP Jai Singh said the action was taken under Section 68-F(1) of the NDPS Act, and the freezing orders were approved by SAFEMA tribunal, New Delhi.

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