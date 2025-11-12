DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Rs 1 crore in cash seized from car in Rohtak

Rs 1 crore in cash seized from car in Rohtak

Police are on high alert in the wake of Red Fort blast and have been constantly monitoring vehicle movement, often stopping them for checks

article_Author
PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:51 AM Nov 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

Police in Rohtak has found Rs 1 crore in cash from a car during a check, an officer said.

Advertisement

Rohtak Superintendent of Police S S Bhoria said on Tuesday that police are on high alert in the wake of the Monday evening Red Fort blast, and have been constantly monitoring vehicle movement, often stopping them for checks.

Advertisement

During one such check, a police team led by Inspector Rakesh Saini, in-charge of Shivaji Colony Police Station, stopped a vehicle coming from Jhajjar with four men inside.

Advertisement

Upon checking, the team found bundles of 500, 100, and 200 rupee notes in a backpack each of the two occupants sitting at the back were carrying. The total cash amounted to Rs 1 crore.

Police seized the cash and deposited it with the Rohtak Treasury.

Advertisement

The Income Tax Department has also been informed, the officer said.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts