Rs 10 cr project to tackle waterlogging, sewer problems in Rohtak’s old industrial colony

The Industrial Development Colony (IDC), one of Rohtak’s oldest industrial hubs situated on Hisar Road, is set to get long-awaited relief from chronic civic problems such as overflowing sewers, waterlogging and an inadequate drainage system, with a major infrastructure upgrade project currently underway in the area.

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The Rohtak district administration is undertaking comprehensive development works worth over Rs 10 crore in the old IDC area. The ongoing works include replacement and strengthening of old sewer lines, improvement of disposal and drainage infrastructure, installation of manhole covers and allied utility strengthening, sewer connectivity improvements for industrial establishments, resolution of bottlenecks affecting wastewater movement and drainage efficiency.

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These works are particularly important from the perspective of monsoon preparedness, prevention of waterlogging and ensuring uninterrupted industrial operations.

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“The infrastructure strengthening initiative is expected to generate significant long-term benefits for the area. These include improved sanitation and wastewater management, better drainage efficiency during rainfall, reduced risk of urban waterlogging, improved hygiene and public health conditions, greater operational reliability for industrial units and enhanced urban service delivery and infrastructure resilience,” said Deputy Commissioner Sachin Gupta.

He said the robust civic infrastructure was fundamental for both public health protection and sustainable economic growth, particularly in industrial areas where efficient drainage, sewerage and urban utilities directly impacted productivity and quality of life. The objective was not merely infrastructure replacement, but long-term strengthening of urban systems that supported sanitation, public health, industrial activity and citizen convenience, he added.

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“We are adopting a phased and integrated infrastructure development strategy to ensure durable and future-ready urban systems. In addition to the ongoing sewer modernisation works, subsequent phases will include strengthening of stormwater drainage systems, water supply infrastructure, road restoration and surface improvements after completion of underground utility works. This phased execution model is intended to avoid repeated disruption and ensure long-term durability of public assets,” said Gupta.

Meanwhile, local industrialists have expressed concern over the slow pace of ongoing development work in the industrial area.

“The work on laying the new sewer line is progressing at a snail’s pace, causing inconvenience to industrialists and commuters alike, as several roads remain dug up. The old sewer lines have been removed without proper management, leading to the accumulation of dirty water on the roads. Moreover, the existing sewer lines are heavily clogged with silt. The authorities should expedite the work to ensure that all development projects are completed before the onset of the monsoon season, thereby preventing waterlogging issues,” said SK Khator, Chairman of the Rohtak IDC Industries Association.

He said a total of 205 industrial units were currently operating in the Old IDC.

Anshul Kumar, a prominent industrialist and former president of the association, pointed out that the IDC had been facing an acute shortage of potable water amid the scorching heat, forcing industrialists to purchase water privately to meet their daily requirements.

He urged the authorities to ensure an adequate supply of drinking water in the industrial area.

Additionally, the district administration is also facilitating resolution of property ID discrepancies concerning industrial units, which have been a source of inconvenience for the stakeholders.

“Special facilitation efforts are being undertaken in coordination with the municipal corporation to correct discrepancies in property IDs, resolve documentation-related issues, improve ease of compliance for industrial establishments, strengthen municipal record accuracy and improve revenue system efficiency,” said the DC.

Gupta said the administrative responsiveness is equally important alongside infrastructure development. “Development is not limited to physical works alone. Ease of governance, citizen facilitation and efficient resolution of administrative issues are equally important components of effective public service delivery,” he added.