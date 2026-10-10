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Home / Haryana / Rs 10 per litre milk incentive to Antyodaya families in Haryana

Rs 10 per litre milk incentive to Antyodaya families in Haryana

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:27 AM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday announced concessional loans for Antyodaya families earning up to Rs 1.80 lakh annually to purchase buffaloes, along with an incentive of Rs 10 per litre of milk to help repay the loans.

Chairing a review meeting of the Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana at the Civil Secretariat, the Chief Minister directed officials to ensure hassle-free loans and introduce schemes to boost employment and self-employment among economically weaker families.

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The Animal Husbandry Department provides a subsidy of up to Rs 80,000 for purchasing buffaloes, while Vita will extend additional assistance of Rs 50,000. Vita will procure the milk, with the government providing the additional incentive. The department has been asked to facilitate loans for purchasing at least 15,000 buffaloes during the current year.

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Interest-free loans will also be provided to women self-help groups and Scheduled Caste families, with the government bearing the interest cost.

Saini directed officials to expand the network of Har Hith Stores, Vita booths, milk bars and Sanjha Bazaars. Against 1,450 operational Har Hith Stores, 200 new stores and 300 new Vita booths, milk bars and Sanjha Bazaars are to be opened by November 1.

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Officials were asked to facilitate outlets on panchayat land in villages and in urban areas to expand market access and livelihood opportunities.

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