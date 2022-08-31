Rs 11 lakh recovered from cyber fraudsters

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 30

The state crime branch recovered Rs 11 lakh from fraudsters who allegedly extorted Rs 24 lakh from a retired principal by impersonating themselves as cops and YouTube employees. The miscreants cheated him in the name of deleting his alleged obscene video.

In his complaint, the retired principal claimed that he had received a phone call on August 16. The caller had posed himself as SHO, Cyber Cell, and told him about an obscene video that had been uploaded on YouTube. He also gave the number of a fake YouTube official who could help him remove it. An amount of Rs 31,500 was paid to the official as a fee for deleting the video. Later, another fake YouTube official demanded Rs 1.26 lakh from the victim, saying that there were four more videos that had to be deleted. In a similar manner, they continued extorting money in the name of getting videos deleted from Instagram and WhatsApp, he added.

“The next time, a person introduced himself as SP, and demanded Rs 5 lakh for removing my name from the case that had gone to the CBI. I paid the money online and taking advantage of my fear, the fraudsters extorted Rs 15 lakh more. The cyber scammer also sent a false letter, saying that he got my name removed from the case,” said the victim.Soon the victim realised that he had been defrauded.