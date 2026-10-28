Rs 12-lakh drain cleaning bill halted amid fraud charges in Dharuhera

Raising of a fraudulent bill of Rs 12 lakh in the name of cleaning drains without any actual work on the ground in Dharuhera town has been alleged.

The matter came to light when a former District Public Relations Officer (DPRO) lodged a complaint in this regard.

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Following the complaint, the payment of the bill amount was halted and an enquiry ordered into the matter.

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However, the complainant has alleged that attempts are being made to cover-up the case in collusion with the wrong-doers.

“Operation cover-up has been going on in the name of enquiry for two months. The Executive Engineer (XEn) failed to arrive for the scheduled physical inspection of the site not once, but twice. This has postponed the inspection for the second time in a month, sparking widespread anger among the local community,” said retired DPRO JP Yadav, the complainant.

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Yadav had submitted a written complaint regarding the matter to the Director of the Urban Local Bodies Department, Mukul Kumar, about two months ago.

The complaint alleged that for the past one year, the residents had been demanding that the drains in the area be cleaned.

“No work was done to clean the drains, yet a bill was prepared to siphon off a payment of Rs 12 lakh from the government exchequer,” alleged Yadav in the complaint.

Taking cognizance of the matter, the Director of Urban Local Bodies Department halted the payment of the bill and ordered a probe in this regard.

However, the complainant stated that for the past two months, the officials concerned had been merely trying to cover up the matter in the name of action.

As per a letter issued by the Dharuhera Municipal Committee, the Executive Engineer of the Rewari Municipal Council was to conduct a physical inspection of the drain cleaning on October 22.

The letter also instructed the complainant to be present at the site during the inspection. Previously, the inspection was scheduled for October 12.

“However, the inspection was conducted neither on October 12, nor on October 22,” said Yadav.

He has demanded that an impartial physical inspection of the drains be ensured as soon as possible, and no money be released until the cleaning work is complete.