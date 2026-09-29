Rs 1,300 crore to be spent on infra, police modernisation, says Haryana DGP

Haryana DGP Ajay Singhal today said that the police force would spend around Rs 1,300 crore on modernisation and infrastructure over the next two years.

“The government has allocated Rs 640 crore this year for police welfare and modernisation, and we hope to receive the same amount next year,” he said.

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Of a 26 per cent vacancy, the target is to recruit 20,000 police personnel next year. So far this year, 5,500 have been recruited, he said, while interacting with the media after the inauguration of a police station.

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He said the new police station, built at a cost of Rs 4.5 crore, was constructed by the Haryana Police Housing Corporation.