Rs 141 cr earmarked for Koriawas medical college, says Haryana Health Minister

Haryana Health Minister Arti Singh Rao on Friday said Rs 141 crore will be spent this year to upgrade medical facilities and strengthen infrastructure at Maharishi Chyawan Government Medical College and Rao Tula Ram Hospital at Koriawas village in Mahendragarh.

Advertisement

Addressing reporters after PM Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the institute, the minister said requisitions have been sent to the Haryana Staff Selection Commission and the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam to fill nearly 1,400 posts, addressing the long-pending shortage of doctors and other staff.

Advertisement

She said a 4-km four-lane road will be constructed from the Narnaul-Rambas road to the medical college and Rao Tula Ram Hospital at a cost of Rs 33.55 crore to improve connectivity. The minister said nearly 38,000 patients have received treatment at the institute’s outpatient departments (OPDs) so far.

Advertisement

She said 21 departments are currently operational, offering specialised services in tuberculosis, radiology, psychiatry, paediatrics and gynaecology. A 15-bed dialysis unit has been functional since May 29, while a modern central laboratory provides pathology, biochemistry and microbiology testing facilities.

Spread across nearly 76 acres, the Koriawas medical college and hospital formally launched its emergency, accident and 600-bed inpatient (IPD) services with Friday’s inauguration.

Advertisement

A large screen was installed on the hospital campus to enable local residents to watch the live telecast of the inaugural ceremony and the addresses of the PM and the CM.

Former Haryana minister and Narnaul MLA Om Prakash Yadav said the institute would benefit people from south Haryana and adjoining parts of Rajasthan, transforming healthcare in the region.

Mahendragarh MLA Kanwar Singh Yadav said Haryana had witnessed all-round development since the BJP came to power in the state.