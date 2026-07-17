Rs 141 crore to be spent to augment facilities at Koriawas medical college: Arti Rao

Haryana Health Minister Arti Singh Rao has said that Rs 141 crore will be spent to augment facilities and strengthen infrastructure at Maharishi Chyawan Government Medical College and Rao Tula Ram Hospital at Koriawas village in Mahendragarh district.

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”To address the long-standing shortage of doctors and other employees at the institute, requisitions have been sent to the Haryana Staff Selection Commission and the Haryana Kaushal Rojgar Nigam for

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approximately 1,400 posts,” she said at Koriawas on Friday.

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The minister was interacting with reporters after the virtual inauguration of the institute by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She pointed out that nearly 38,000 patients have been treated at the OPDs at the institute till date.

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“Currently, 21 departments are operational and a variety of specialised medical services are available, including TB, radiology, psychiatry, pediatrics and gyneacology. A 15-bed dialysis unit has also been functioning since May 29, while a modern central laboratory offers testing facilities for pathology, biochemistry and microbiology,” the minister said.

She added that to ensure better connectivity to the medical college, a 4-km four-lane road will be constructed from the Narnaul-Rambas Road to the Medical College and Rao Tularam Hospital at a cost of Rs 33.55 crore.

The Koriawas medical college and hospital is spread over approximately 76 acres of land and the emergency, accident and 600-bed IPD services were launched with the formal inauguration of the institute on Friday.

A large screen was installed at the hospital campus for local residents to watch the live broadcast of the inaugural ceremony and the speeches of the Prime Minister and Chief Minister.

Addressing the gathering, former Haryana minister and Narnaul MLA Om Prakash Yadav said the citizens of South Haryana and adjoining areas of Rajasthan would benefit from this institute and it will transform

the region.

Mahendragarh MLA Kanwar Singh Yadav stated that Haryana had been experiencing all-round development ever since the installation of the BJP regime in the state.

Before the inauguration ceremony, the Health Minister planted a sapling in the medical college premises.