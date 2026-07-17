DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Rs 141 crore to be spent to augment facilities at Koriawas medical college: Arti Rao

Rs 141 crore to be spent to augment facilities at Koriawas medical college: Arti Rao

1,400 vacant posts to be filled soon, says minister at inaugural ceremony

article_Author
Sunit Dhawan
Tribune News Service
Narnaul, Updated At : 06:42 PM Jul 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Haryana Health Minister Arti Singh Rao addresses the gathering at the local inaugural ceremony of Koriawas medical college and hospital on Friday. Tribune photo
Advertisement

Haryana Health Minister Arti Singh Rao has said that Rs 141 crore will be spent to augment facilities and strengthen infrastructure at Maharishi Chyawan Government Medical College and Rao Tula Ram Hospital at Koriawas village in Mahendragarh district.

Advertisement

”To address the long-standing shortage of doctors and other employees at the institute, requisitions have been sent to the Haryana Staff Selection Commission and the Haryana Kaushal Rojgar Nigam for

Advertisement

approximately 1,400 posts,” she said at Koriawas on Friday.

Advertisement

The minister was interacting with reporters after the virtual inauguration of the institute by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She pointed out that nearly 38,000 patients have been treated at the OPDs at the institute till date.

Advertisement

“Currently, 21 departments are operational and a variety of specialised medical services are available, including TB, radiology, psychiatry, pediatrics and gyneacology. A 15-bed dialysis unit has also been functioning since May 29, while a modern central laboratory offers testing facilities for pathology, biochemistry and microbiology,” the minister said.

She added that to ensure better connectivity to the medical college, a 4-km four-lane road will be constructed from the Narnaul-Rambas Road to the Medical College and Rao Tularam Hospital at a cost of Rs 33.55 crore.

The Koriawas medical college and hospital is spread over approximately 76 acres of land and the emergency, accident and 600-bed IPD services were launched with the formal inauguration of the institute on Friday.

A large screen was installed at the hospital campus for local residents to watch the live broadcast of the inaugural ceremony and the speeches of the Prime Minister and Chief Minister.

Addressing the gathering, former Haryana minister and Narnaul MLA Om Prakash Yadav said the citizens of South Haryana and adjoining areas of Rajasthan would benefit from this institute and it will transform

the region.

Mahendragarh MLA Kanwar Singh Yadav stated that Haryana had been experiencing all-round development ever since the installation of the BJP regime in the state.

Before the inauguration ceremony, the Health Minister planted a sapling in the medical college premises.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts