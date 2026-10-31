Rs 15 hike in cane price a joke: Hooda

Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday termed the BJP government’s Rs 15 increase in sugarcane prices a cruel joke on farmers, alleging that the hike failed to keep pace with inflation and rising input costs.

Hooda said the Congress government had raised sugarcane prices from Rs 117 to Rs 310 per quintal during its nine-and-a-half-year tenure (2005-2014), an increase of Rs 193 (165%). In comparison, the BJP government had increased the price by only Rs 120, from Rs 310 to Rs 430 per quintal, in 12 years, a hike of 39%, he claimed.

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He said the Congress government’s average annual increase was nearly six times that under the BJP.

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Hooda also criticised the BJP for raising wheat MSP by just Rs 25 per quintal, saying farmers were struggling with soaring costs of fuel, fertilisers, seeds, pesticides and labour.

He recalled that the Congress government had increased wheat procurement rates by Rs 250 in 2006-07, besides announcing a Rs 100 bonus.