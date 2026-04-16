Rs 1,500 crore scam: Around 90% work slips found fake, genuine workers to get benefits

Haryana Labour Minister Anil Vij on Thursday said that in the investigation into irregularities related to work slips (90-day work receipts) in the Haryana Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, IDs will soon be activated for those workers whose work slips have been found valid, enabling them to avail benefits provided by the Board.

Advertisement

He said that recommendations have been received on the proposal sent to the high-level committee constituted by the government.

Advertisement

Vij said he sent a proposal to the high-level committee constituted by the government, and the committee has granted its approval. It is noteworthy that the high-level committee includes Director General of the Department of Science and Technology Rajiv Rattan, IG Ambala Pankaj Nain and Principal Secretary of the Architecture Department Pankaj Agarwal.

Advertisement

Vij said that as per the recommendations of the high-level committee, the Haryana Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board will constitute a grievance committee at the district level to address workers’ issues.

The Labour Minister said the high-level committee had also recommended that workers who possessed some valid work slips would have to undergo fresh registration.

Advertisement

If, after verification, such workers are found eligible, they will be provided pending benefits as per their eligibility.

Vij added that reports were received from committees constituted in 22 districts to investigate irregularities related to work slips, in which approximately 90 per cent of the work slips were found to be fake.

Highlighting the seriousness of the issue, he noted that major irregularities in work slips under the Welfare Board had recently come to light due to vigilant oversight. Preliminary findings suggest that the scam could amount to approximately Rs 1,500 crore. In view of the gravity of the matter, he had earlier requested the chief minister to initiate a thorough probe by a reputed investigation agency. Subsequently, the government directed the formation of a high-level committee to submit a comprehensive report on funds disbursed to fake workers.

Vij further said that initially investigations were conducted in Hisar, Kaithal and Jind districts, where large-scale irregularities were detected. Following this, instructions were issued to Deputy Commissioners across all districts to form district-level committees comprising Labour Department officials and three additional officers by Labour Minister.

These committees carried out physical verification of online work slips, confirming that approximately 90 per cent were fake, with only a small proportion found to be genuine.

Vij said that currently, an investigation has been conducted in 22 districts of the state covering a period of the last two years, whereas this scheme has been in operation since 2008 by the Haryana Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board. He said that the work slips of labourers who have availed benefits under the schemes running since 2008 can also be investigated. This suggests that the estimated scam amount of Rs 1,500 crore for the current two-year period could increase further, potentially reaching thousands of crores.

He added that action is also being considered to punish those found guilty in the investigation.

Vij said it has become clear that in many places, workers were fraudulently registered and work slips were generated so that ineligible persons could avail benefits of government schemes. On average, a worker receives benefits worth around Rs 2.5 lakh under various schemes, which could result in a massive financial loss to the government. He said, “Those who are not eligible are availing benefits. This is outright loot, causing the government a financial loss running into hundreds of crores.”