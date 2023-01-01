Rs 153 crore approved for road linking 2 highways in Hisar

Hisar, December 31
The state government has approved a project to construct 7.61-km four-lane road connecting the Hisar-Chandigarh highway (NH-52) to the Hisar-Delhi highway (NH-9) at a cost of Rs 153 crore.
The existing road connecting Hisar town to the Barwala-Chandigarh highway was closed due to the extension of the airport and the traffic has been diverted via a temporarily constructed alternative route.
A state Public Works Department (B&R) official said they had identified agricultural land of around 110 farmers for acquisition from the Mirzapur road to Dhansu road. It would be 7.61 km in length and 60 m in width.
Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said 110 acres had been earmarked for acquisition by the state government for the project.
“The farmers have given their nod for the acquisition of the earmarked land at a rate of Rs 1.1 crore per acre. A sum of Rs 121 crore will be paid to the farmers in lieu of their land. The process to transfer the ownership of the land in favour of the state government will start soon. The PWD will float tenders for the construction of the road after land transfer,” the Deputy CM said. — TNS
7.61-km four-lane road
- The 7.61-km 4-lane road will connect the Hisar-Chandigarh highway (NH-52) to the Hisar-Delhi highway (NH-9)
- The existing road was closed due to the airport extension and traffic has been diverted via a temporarily constructed alternative route
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists
Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...
Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault
Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...
'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night
Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...
Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT
Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...
No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court
A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...