Rs 153 crore approved for road linking 2 highways in Hisar

Hisar, December 31

The state government has approved a project to construct 7.61-km four-lane road connecting the Hisar-Chandigarh highway (NH-52) to the Hisar-Delhi highway (NH-9) at a cost of Rs 153 crore.

The existing road connecting Hisar town to the Barwala-Chandigarh highway was closed due to the extension of the airport and the traffic has been diverted via a temporarily constructed alternative route.

A state Public Works Department (B&R) official said they had identified agricultural land of around 110 farmers for acquisition from the Mirzapur road to Dhansu road. It would be 7.61 km in length and 60 m in width.

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said 110 acres had been earmarked for acquisition by the state government for the project.

“The farmers have given their nod for the acquisition of the earmarked land at a rate of Rs 1.1 crore per acre. A sum of Rs 121 crore will be paid to the farmers in lieu of their land. The process to transfer the ownership of the land in favour of the state government will start soon. The PWD will float tenders for the construction of the road after land transfer,” the Deputy CM said. — TNS

