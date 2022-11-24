Rs 170-crore property tax unpaid, 35K defaulters put on notice

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, November 23

The Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF) has served notices on the owners of 35,000 properties who have not cleared pending dues. The civic body has to collect over Rs 170 crore from these defaulters.

The MCF has warned the owners that if the dues were not cleared then it would launch a sealing drive after December 31.

An official of the MCF said the total outstanding dues of property tax (house tax) in the city were valued at around Rs 210 crore. “But notices were served only on owners of the properties that has outstanding payment of Rs 30,000 or above,” he added. Explaining about the process, he added that notices were issued to the defaulters in three phases, following which the department was authorised to carry out the sale of the property if the defaulter fail to clear the dues in the given time period.

Sources in the MCF claimed that mere eight to 10 per cent of the properties in the city account for 70 per cent, around Rs145 crore, of the pending dues.

Interestingly half the around 3.33 lakh properties registered with the civic body were on the defaulters’ list, the MCF officials said. Recently, the civic body had conducted a survey following which the total number of property tax paying units has gone to 5.76 lakh.

An official said regular drives conducted by the MCF had resulted in recovery of several crores each year as many defaulters cleared the pending amount after their properties were sealed. “All the 5.76 lakh properties have been uploaded on the Urban Local Bodies portal to facilitate online,” he added.

The total amount that can be collected as property tax is expected to go up to Rs 296 crore each year if no one default on payment, he said. Last year, Rs 66 crore were collected as property tax.

