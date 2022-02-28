Rs 1K crore for urban infra investment in Haryana

Gurugram, February 27
Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar addressed a gathering at the valedictory session of the Urban Development Conclave in Gurugram.
During the conclave, the CM said the Haryana Government had decided to allocate Rs 1,000 crore for supplementing urban infrastructure investment requirements in the state.
The CM also announced ‘Samadhan Se Vikas Policy’ formulated to grant relief to builders for paying external development charges (EDC). The due date for payment of EDC has been extended by six months to encourage defaulting colonisers to opt for the policy.
The Chief Minister said that the transferable development rights (TDR) policy, dated November 16, 2021, is yet to be operationalised. However, the Town and Country Planning Department has now prepared an online application for the receipt, scrutiny and processing of TDR applications.
