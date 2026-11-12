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Home / Haryana / Rs 2.5 crore grant from Haryana govt approved at Zila Parishad meeting

Rs 2.5 crore grant from Haryana govt approved at Zila Parishad meeting

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Sunit Dhawan
Tribune News Service
Narnaul, Updated At : 01:01 AM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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Zila Parishad chairman Dr Rakesh Kumar presides over a general house meeting of the parishad at Narnaul on Wednesday. Tribune photo
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Local Zila Parishad chairman Rakesh Kumar presided over the parishad’s monthly general house meeting in the presence of its Chief Executive Officer, Deepak Kumar, at Narnaul on Wednesday.

He exhorted public representatives and government officials to work in coordination to ensure that the benefits of welfare schemes reach the common man at the bottom rung of the ladder.

At the meeting, a proposal was passed to approve a grant of about Rs 2.5 crore received from the state government.

On the occasion, Kumar directed all members to submit a priority list of development works to be undertaken in their respective areas so that further action could be taken as per the rules and work orders issued

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accordingly.

During the meeting, members raised various issues and proposals of public interest, including problems related to the Electricity and Education Departments.

The chairman directed the officials concerned to ensure prompt and effective action on the issues raised by the parishad members and undertake the development works at the earliest so that residents could get relief as soon as possible.

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