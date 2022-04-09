Rs 2.62 cr looted from cash van in Rohtak

Tribune News Service

Rohtak: Unidentified miscreants looted Rs 2.62 crore from a cash van in Sector 1 here on Friday. Superintendent of Police Udai Singh Meena said the miscreants shot at the van’s guard and fled with the cash. Others sitting inside got scared and ran for safety. The police have registered a case and announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh for information leading to the accused. —