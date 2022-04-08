Rs 2.62 crore looted from cash van in Rohtak, police announce Rs 2 lakh reward for information

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, April 8

Unidentified miscreants looted an amount of Rs 2.62 crore from a cash van in Sector 1 of Rohtak today. The van was being used to put currency notes in the ATMs of different banks.

Rohtak SP Udai Singh Meena said the miscreants shot at the van's security guard and fled with cash. The other employees got scared and ran away as the miscreants fired at the guard.

The security guard was rushed to a hospital and is stated to be out of danger. The police has registered a case and started investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, a cash reward of Rs 2 lakh has been announced for concrete information regarding the looters.

The SP has appealed to the residents to inform the police if they have any input regarding the matter, adding that the identity of the informer(s) would be kept confidential.

"The residents can call DSP Vinod Kumar on his mobile number 7082999104, SHO Urban Estate on 7082999122, CIA-1 incharge Sub-Inspector Anesh on 7082999112 and CIA-2 incharge Inspector Naveen Kumar on 7082999113 at any time," he stated.