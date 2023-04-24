Rs 2 lakh ‘bribe’ seized from Delhi woman

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 23

The Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has seized Rs 2 lakh from a Delhi resident Poonam Chopra, accused of taking bribe for getting a bill passed in Haryana Employment Skill Corporation. Chopra was presented in the District Courts on Sunday after her two-day remand was over, from where she was sent to judicial custody.

Narendra Kadian, DSP Anti-Corruption Bureau, said the names of Vijay, Deepak Sharma and Poonam Chopra had been nominated in the FIR. The role of Commissioner Vijay Dahiya and CSO Deepak Sharma was under investigation.

Complainant Rinku Manchanda, in his complaint to the bureau stated that Poonam had spoken to Vijay Dahiya on WhatsApp in front of him and after that, she gave Rs 2 lakh in advance to get my payment of Rs 40 lakh from the corporation. He said that on the day when she came to give Rs 3 lakh, Chopra, that day also talked to Vijay and informed Dahiya Rs 2 lakh had been received earlier and another instalment of Rs 3 lakh had now arrived.