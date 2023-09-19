Rs 200-crore earmarked for road repair in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, September 18

The civic administration has approved Rs 200 crore for the repair and reconstruction of roads in the city.

Birender Kardam, Chief Engineer, Municipal Corporation, said the road repair work had already been started. Apart from the total budget of Rs 200 crore for road reconstruction, Rs 12 crore had been earmarked for the repair of 50 city roads. Another Rs 50 crore was being spent by the FMDA, he said.

“The majority of the roads in the city continue to be in a poor condition. Despite the civic body’s claims of of spending crores of rupees on road reconstruction in the past one year, there is no change in the condition of roads,” says Pramod Minocha, Greater Faridabad Residents Association (GREFA). “The condition of internal roads is pitiable. There is hardly any stretch which is motorable. For instance, the road connecting Goodyear Chowk and Sector 3, dividing roads of Sectors 10-11, Sectors 15 and 15-A are in a shambles,” said Varun Sheokand, a resident.

SK Sharma, coordinator, Road Safety Organisation (RSO), an NGO, said the Ballabgarh-Sohna road and overbridges at Bata and Ajronda chowks need repair. Bad roads lead to traffic jams, accidents and chaos, he added. Though boards mentioning officials and agencies responsible for the maintenance of roads have been installed at various crossings, there is no mechanism for ensuring accountability, he lamented.

#Faridabad