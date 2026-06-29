In a major push to make vocational training more inclusive and accessible, the Haryana Government is championing a new financial incentive for students enrolled in its Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs). By introducing a monthly stipend of around Rs 2,000, the state aims at providing critical support to students—particularly those from economically weaker sections (EWS)—ensuring that financial constraints do not deter them from acquiring industry-relevant skills.

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“The introduction of this monthly stipend is a strategic investment in our youth,” a senior official from the Department of Skill Development and Industrial Training stated. “By easing financial pressures on students from economically weaker backgrounds, we are not only ensuring their sustained attendance but also sparking a renewed sense of purpose. We believe this initiative will significantly boost engagement, making technical education an aspirational and rewarding choice for thousands of our students.”

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This initiative is a cornerstone of the state’s broader effort to bridge the gap between classroom education and the actual needs of the modern industrial sector. By easing the financial burden on families, the government is encouraging more students to pursue technical training as a viable, secure career path.

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The vocational landscape in Haryana continues to expand, with the 2026–27 admission cycle now covering a robust network of 377 Industrial Training Institutes. This network includes 197 government-run institutes and 180 private institutions, offering a combined capacity of nearly 1 lakh seats. These institutes provide training across more than 89 engineering and non-engineering trades, ranging from traditional mechanical roles to specialised modern technologies.

The government’s strategy is heavily focused on the dual system of training (DST), which moves beyond theoretical classroom learning by embedding students directly into industrial environments. Under this model, the trainees gain intensive, hands-on experience, ensuring they graduate as “job-ready” professionals who are already familiar with the machinery, safety standards and operational workflows of real-world manufacturing hubs.

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With the 2026–27 registration process currently under way, the Department of Skill Development and Industrial Training (DSIT) has implemented comprehensive support measures to assist applicants. For the students navigating the admission process—which remains open to candidates with Class VIII, X or XII qualifications—the department has established specialised help desks at each institute. These centres are designed to guide students through the registration and seat-allotment process, ensuring that the benefits of the new stipend and the technical curriculum reach those who need them most.

By combining financial support with a high-quality, industry-linked curriculum, the state is setting a new benchmark for vocational excellence, empowering a new generation of skilled workers to contribute to the state’s and the nation’s economic future.