Rs 201 crore sanctioned for new Health Department buildings

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, March 15

An amount of Rs 201 crore has been allocated for the construction of two new buildings within the Health Department here. Of this amount, Rs 161 crore has been earmarked for the construction of a multi-storeyed complex for the Mother and Child Health (MCH) Centre on the civil hospital premises. Besides, Rs 41.7 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) or Civil Surgeon’s office, as per department sources.

The CMO office has been operating temporarily from a residential complex owned by the civic body for over two years, following the condemnation of the existing building several years ago due to safety concerns.

Situated in the civil hospital complex in NIT, the old CMO office building will be replaced by the state-of-the-art MCH building. The announcement for the construction of the seven-storeyed MCH building, with a capacity of 200 beds, was made in 2018. However, delays in budget sanctioning hindered the commencement of work, say sources.

The budget for the MCH building was approved about two months ago, but the tender process remained stalled due to the pending approval for the final project drawings. The hospital will feature a neonatal intensive care unit, prenatal care unit for babies, intensive care unit for mothers, as well as facilities like OPD, ultrasound ward, lab facilities, educational institute, library and storage, with a current capacity of 50 beds.

The construction of the CMO office in Sector 7 is another significant project, with the PWD being tasked with its execution. The new building, also multi-storeyed with up to five floors, will accommodate offices for senior officials.

Dr Randeep Poonia, Director General of Health Services, says the construction process for the new buildings has commenced following the budget allocation, and they are expected to be completed within the specified timeframe.

