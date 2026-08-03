DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Rs 207-crore integrated Railway Over-Bridge project approved for Rewari

Rs 207-crore integrated Railway Over-Bridge project approved for Rewari

Three busy level crossings to be linked with ROBs, RUBs and service roads to ease traffic congestion

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Rewari, Updated At : 08:30 PM Aug 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The state government has approved the construction of an integrated Railway Over-Bridge (ROB) at three busy level railway crossings at a cost of Rs 207.29 crore. Tribune photo.
Advertisement

The state government has approved the construction of an integrated Railway Over-Bridge (ROB) at three busy level railway crossings at a cost of Rs 207.29 crore.

Advertisement

Upon completion, this project is expected to resolve the city’s age-old traffic congestion problem and ensure seamless movement of traffic.

Advertisement

In an official statement, Haryana Health Minister Arti Singh Rao said the people of Rewari had long been troubled by traffic jams at railway crossings.

Advertisement

”I consistently raised this public interest issue with the government, as a result of which Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has approved this ambitious project,” she stated.

Expressing gratitude to the Chief Minister, Arti Rao said the project includes the construction of modern two-lane and four-lane railway overbridges (ROBs), road underbridges (RUBs), service roads and other essential infrastructure.

Advertisement

“After completion, this project will eliminate the delays caused due to frequent closure of railway-crossing gates, ensuring smooth and uninterrupted movement of vehicular traffic. It will play a

significant role in reducing traffic congestion in Rewari city, reducing travel time and improving regional connectivity,” the minister maintained, adding that it will also boost industrial, commercial and urban development, providing long-term benefits to the economic activities of Rewari district.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts