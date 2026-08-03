Rs 207-crore integrated Railway Over-Bridge project approved for Rewari

The state government has approved the construction of an integrated Railway Over-Bridge (ROB) at three busy level railway crossings at a cost of Rs 207.29 crore.

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Upon completion, this project is expected to resolve the city’s age-old traffic congestion problem and ensure seamless movement of traffic.

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In an official statement, Haryana Health Minister Arti Singh Rao said the people of Rewari had long been troubled by traffic jams at railway crossings.

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”I consistently raised this public interest issue with the government, as a result of which Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has approved this ambitious project,” she stated.

Expressing gratitude to the Chief Minister, Arti Rao said the project includes the construction of modern two-lane and four-lane railway overbridges (ROBs), road underbridges (RUBs), service roads and other essential infrastructure.

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“After completion, this project will eliminate the delays caused due to frequent closure of railway-crossing gates, ensuring smooth and uninterrupted movement of vehicular traffic. It will play a

significant role in reducing traffic congestion in Rewari city, reducing travel time and improving regional connectivity,” the minister maintained, adding that it will also boost industrial, commercial and urban development, providing long-term benefits to the economic activities of Rewari district.