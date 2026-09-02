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Home / Haryana / Rs 23.56 crore spent, Panipat lake still without water: CAG

Rs 23.56 crore spent, Panipat lake still without water: CAG

Clearances obtained years after project was awarded, says audit report

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Bhartesh Singh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:30 AM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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The Municipal Corporation, Panipat, spent Rs 23.56 crore on infrastructure development for the Hali Park Lake, but the facility has remained unutilised for the past three years because water has been unavailable, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has revealed.

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The CAG report was tabled in the Haryana Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday.

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As per the report, the state government accorded administrative approval for the revival of Hali Park Lake in December 2016, and the Municipal Corporation granted technical approval in November 2017 for a detailed estimate of Rs 23.40 crore.

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M/s Jai Shree Balaji Construction Company was awarded the work in December 2017 for Rs 23.40 crore. The project included the development of the lake and boating site, park with open-air theatre, garden café, kiosks, parking lot, market and public plaza, among other works. The scheduled completion period was 20 months, up to August 2019.

A new underground 2.5-km-long water pipeline from the Parallel Delhi Canal to Hali Park Lake was also to be laid to fill the lake with water. The contractor started the work on January 17, 2018.

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A third-party inspection conducted between August 8 and 10, 2022, revealed that some works were still incomplete, including installation of the lift, provision of railing on the staircase and partial completion of electrical wiring.

“This highlights that the completion of the work was delayed by about three years and not completed within the scheduled period by August 2019. Payment of Rs 23.56 crore has been made to the contractor till March 2023,” the CAG observed.

The CAG said the Municipal Corporation applied for clearances from the Forest, Irrigation and Public Works Departments and the Indian Oil Corporation Limited between June 2018 and December 2020. The approvals were obtained between June 2018 and December 2022, much after the award of the work in December 2017.

The delayed clearances contributed to delays in the execution and completion of the awarded work, the CAG said. These delays also affected the laying of the water pipeline from the Parallel Delhi Canal to Hali Park Lake.

Since January 2023, augmentation and widening work on the Parallel Delhi Canal has been underway and, therefore, there is currently no water supply from the canal.“...due to lack of timely action on the part of MC, Panipat, the intended objective of development of lake as a recreational hub remains unachieved,” the CAG said.

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