Rs 27.35 crore spent on health facilities in Rewari, yet patients continue to suffer

In order to improve the healthcare facilities in Rewari, work is underway on construction, repair, maintenance and upgradation of nearly 20 health facilities across the district.

As per official data, construction of new buildings, repair of old ones and other maintenance works involving an amount of Rs 27.35 crore are being carried out at government hospitals and health centres in the district over the past two years.

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Special repairs have been carried out at the Civil Hospital in Rewari and Community Health Centre in Mirpur, while construction of new buildings of several primary health centres and sub-health centres is in progress.

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The primary health centre (PHC) at Dharuhera has been upgraded to a community health centre (CHC) in view of the ever-growing population and increasing need for healthcare services.

Considerable progress has also been made in provision of modern medical equipment at the district's health facilities.

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In a recent statement, Haryana Health Minister Arti Singh Rao maintained that several significant steps have been taken to strengthen the healthcare facilities in the district.

"The objective is to ensure that the common residents do not have to travel far for their treatment and that government healthcare facilities become a centre of trust for them," the minister maintained, pointing out that new buildings, modern equipment and specialised healthcare services were important steps in this direction.

Nonetheless, the government hospitals in the district continue to grapple with multifarious challenges and shortcomings, putting the patients visiting these to grave inconvenience.

Not just the health centres and sub-centres located in far-flung areas of the district, even the Civil Hospital situated in Rewari city have been facing multiple issues.

The old block of the Civil Hospital needs to be reconstructed, but the construction work is yet to be started.

Moreover, the number of specialist doctors and paramedical staffers like lab technicians and radiographers is inadequate in view of the heavy rush of patients.

For instance, there is only one radiologist at the hospital, who has to conduct the ultrasound as well as CT scan procedures for a large number of patients on a daily basis.

Patients and their attendants also complain about shortage of medicines at the hospital.

"Very few specialist doctors opt for government service as they are offered much higher packages in the private sector," states Dr Anil Yadav, the state president of the Haryana Civil Medical Services Association (HCMSA).

He maintains that the government should provide more incentives and a good working environment to the doctors if it wants to retain them.

Dr Yadav also demands that the procedures involved in the augmentation of healthcare services and facilities should be simplified so that these can be made more effective and efficient.