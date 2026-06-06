Rs 270 refund, Rs 15,000 compensation ordered as hair found in rasgullas in Rohtak

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Rohtak, has ordered a local sweets shop to refund the price of the sweets and pay compensation while adjudicating a complaint filed by a consumer who alleged that the shop had sold sweets containing human hair.

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In his complaint, Anil Kumar, a practising advocate, alleged that he had purchased paneer jalebi and rasgullas worth Rs 270, on May 3. The payment was made through UPI by one of his associates.

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As per the complaint, the issue came to light when human hair was found in rasgullas during consumption. The complainant subsequently raised the issue through WhatsApp and also served a legal notice, but received no response from the shop. The opposite party failed to appear before the Commission.

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During the proceedings, the complainant produced documentary and electronic evidence, including bills, UPI transaction records, photographs, WhatsApp messages, and a video recording of the unboxing of the sweets. The Commission observed that the video clearly showed the presence of hair in multiple rasgullas, establishing deficiency in service and unfair trade practice on the part of the seller.

The bench comprising president Nagender Singh Kadian and members Dr Tripti Pannu and Dr Vijender Singh held that consumers are entitled to expect hygienic and safe food products, and any negligence in preparation and packaging amounts to violation of consumer rights.

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The Commission directed the opposite party to refund Rs 270 along with 9 per cent annual interest from the date of filing the complaint, pay Rs 10,000 as compensation for mental agony and harassment, and Rs 5,000 towards litigation expenses. It further ordered that failure to comply within 30 days would attract an additional penalty of Rs 100 per week until compliance.