icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Rs 270 refund, Rs 15,000 compensation ordered as hair found in rasgullas in Rohtak

Rs 270 refund, Rs 15,000 compensation ordered as hair found in rasgullas in Rohtak

The Commission further ordered that failure to comply within 30 days would attract an additional penalty of Rs 100 per week until compliance

article_Author
Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 05:35 PM Jun 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Rohtak, has ordered a local sweets shop to refund the price of the sweets and pay compensation while adjudicating a complaint filed by a consumer who alleged that the shop had sold sweets containing human hair.

Advertisement

In his complaint, Anil Kumar, a practising advocate, alleged that he had purchased paneer jalebi and rasgullas worth Rs 270, on May 3. The payment was made through UPI by one of his associates.

Advertisement

As per the complaint, the issue came to light when human hair was found in rasgullas during consumption. The complainant subsequently raised the issue through WhatsApp and also served a legal notice, but received no response from the shop. The opposite party failed to appear before the Commission.

Advertisement

During the proceedings, the complainant produced documentary and electronic evidence, including bills, UPI transaction records, photographs, WhatsApp messages, and a video recording of the unboxing of the sweets. The Commission observed that the video clearly showed the presence of hair in multiple rasgullas, establishing deficiency in service and unfair trade practice on the part of the seller.

The bench comprising president Nagender Singh Kadian and members Dr Tripti Pannu and Dr Vijender Singh held that consumers are entitled to expect hygienic and safe food products, and any negligence in preparation and packaging amounts to violation of consumer rights.

Advertisement

The Commission directed the opposite party to refund Rs 270 along with 9 per cent annual interest from the date of filing the complaint, pay Rs 10,000 as compensation for mental agony and harassment, and Rs 5,000 towards litigation expenses. It further ordered that failure to comply within 30 days would attract an additional penalty of Rs 100 per week until compliance.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts