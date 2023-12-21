Rs 30 lakh green levy imposed on 11 stone crushers in Charkhi Dadri

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Jhajjar, December 20

The local office of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has recommended Rs 30 lakh environmental compensation against 11 stone crushing units at Birhi Kalan village in Charkhi Dadri district for non-compliance of the air pollution control measures under the Environment Act.

This was stated in an action-taken report by Shakti Singh, Regional Officer (RO), HSPCB, Charkhi Dadri, to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Tuesday in connection with a complaint filed by Kuldeep of the same village against the stone crushers.

The compensation ranges between Rs 2.19 lakh and Rs 3.31 lakh. Inadequate arrangement of cover sheds, dust containment-cum- suppressing system and water sprinklers in the units were the main points of violations, claimed sources.

In a complaint filed in 2022, Kuldeep had alleged that several units were violating norms.

Acting on the complaint, the NGT formed a committee, comprising officials of the HSPCB, Agriculture Department and DC, Charkhi Dadri, and directed them to verify the factual position and take action. The committee inspected the units and prepared a report on the basis of which the HSPCB served show-cause notices to many units.

“On November 22, the NGT had directed the HSPCB to finalise action on the basis of the show-cause notices issued and also take proceedings for the imposition of environmental damage compensation for the past violations and mention the relevant details regarding the action taken by it in its reply/response,” said the sources.

Shakti Singh said the units had been given 15 days to pay the relief. “Six stone crushers were found not complying with air pollution control measures while compensation has been recommended against five others for the violations in the past,” he added.

