Rs 32 crore fee reimbursement grant released for pvt schools in 7 dists

Haryana Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda said that while strengthening its push for inclusive education, the state government has released Rs 31.88 crore as fee reimbursement under Section 134-A for students belonging to economically weaker sections (EWS) and below poverty line (BPL) students enrolled in private schools across seven districts.

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He said that this grant has been released by the department, benefiting private schools across seven districts of the state namely Ambala, Gurugram, Fatehabad, Kaithal, Mahendragarh, Panchkula and Rohtak.

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The Education Minister said that this step is a concrete effort towards strengthening the state government’s inclusive education policy.

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He said that the scheme is being implemented effectively on a continuous basis with the objective of providing quality education to students from economically weaker sections. This grant would not only provide relief to students but would also ensure timely financial support to private schools.

Dhanda further shared that the state government is committed to providing equal opportunities in the field of education. He emphasised that the government’s objective is to ensure that no child is deprived of education due to financial constraints. The assistance being provided under Section 134-A is a meaningful step in that direction, he said.

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Dhanda said that the department would continue to implement such schemes with transparency and promptness in the future so as to further strengthen the education system. This initiative would not only raise the standard of education but also promote equality and inclusiveness in society.