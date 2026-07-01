Rs 337-crore infra push in Naraingarh: Haryana CM dedicates 70 ALS ambulances, 325 Amrit Sarovars

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday dedicated 325 Amrit Sarovars and 70 Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances to the people of the state.

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The CM also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of development projects worth over Rs 337 crore at a function in Naraingarh. The projects include seven major healthcare initiatives worth Rs 114 crore and 325 Amrit Sarovars constructed at a cost of Rs 223 crore.

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Addressing the gathering, Saini said the occasion was historic not only for Naraingarh but for the entire state, as the inauguration and foundation laying of projects worth over Rs 337 crore marked another important step towards realising the vision of a “Swasth, Samriddh aur Viksit Haryana”.

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On this occasion, a 50-bed hospital block built at a cost of nearly Rs 32 crore was inaugurated, taking the capacity of the Civil Hospital, Naraingarh, to 100 beds. A Block Public Health Unit, mental health counselling services in government educational institutions, and a Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar clinic were also inaugurated to strengthen healthcare services.

Earlier, on the occasion of Doctors’ Day, the Chief Minister extended greetings to doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, ASHA workers, and all healthcare personnel. He also paid tribute to eminent physician and freedom fighter Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy.

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Health Minister Arti Singh Rao said the Haryana Government was continuously working to improve public healthcare infrastructure and ensure better medical facilities for citizens. The government’s objective was not only to expand healthcare facilities but also to strengthen preventive healthcare through early diagnosis.

ACS Health Dr Sumita Misra said the newly dedicated Advanced Life Support ambulances would be deployed across different districts and integrated with the Dial 112 emergency response system.

The CM also announced a series of development projects for the Naraingarh Assembly constituency, along with a grant of Rs 5 crore for infrastructure development and the construction of community buildings.

He said the state government is committed to ensuring balanced and inclusive development across all regions of Haryana.

The Chief Minister sanctioned the construction of a skating track at Government College, Naraingarh. He also approved the construction of roads connecting Lakhnaura to Khanpur Labana and Panjlasa to Ahmadpur.

He announced the development of the Sanatan Ground opposite Naraingarh Grain Market, the establishment of a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at Shahzadpur, and directed that feasibility studies be conducted for the construction of a road and bridge over the Markanda River between Loto and Dumawala. He further ordered a feasibility assessment by NHAI for the construction of a flyover at Karasan village.

The Chief Minister also announced that a Government Women’s ITI building on Hussaini Road would be constructed once suitable land is made available. In addition, digital libraries will be established in both Naraingarh and Shahzadpur to promote access to modern learning resources.

Congress Naraingarh MLA Shalley Chaudhary, BJP leaders Banto Kataria, Pawan Saini, and several other officials and BJP leaders attended the event.