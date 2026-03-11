Rs 3,631-cr elevated road to connect Faridabad, Jewar airport approved

Advertisement

In a major infrastructure push aimed at strengthening regional connectivity in the National Capital Region (NCR), the Union Cabinet has approved the construction of an elevated road corridor connecting Faridabad with the upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar.

How Haryana will benefit Faster connectivity from Faridabad and Gurugram to Jewar airport Reduced travel time for passengers and cargo Boost to Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor region Improved logistics for industries in NCR

The project, estimated to cost Rs 3,631 crore, will provide a direct and high-speed route between the airport and the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, improving access for commuters from Haryana and other NCR cities.

Officials said the proposed corridor will be 7.8 km long and will significantly reduce travel time to the upcoming airport, which is expected to emerge as one of the country’s largest aviation hubs.

The elevated road will also intersect with several major transport networks, including the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, Yamuna Expressway, and the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC). Authorities believe this integration will enhance both passenger and cargo movement across the region.

According to officials, the corridor will particularly benefit residents and businesses in Faridabad, Gurugram and nearby areas of Haryana, offering faster connectivity to the airport once it becomes operational.

Infrastructure experts say the project will also support economic activity along the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor and adjoining industrial zones by improving logistics efficiency and mobility.

With the Union Cabinet’s approval now in place, the project will move to the next stage of detailed planning and tendering before construction begins.

Officials expect the corridor to play a key role in strengthening connectivity between Haryana and the new airport, while also easing pressure on existing road networks in the NCR.