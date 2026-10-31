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Home / Haryana / Rs 4.6-crore Sirsa PHC building raises quality concerns as plaster comes off

Rs 4.6-crore Sirsa PHC building raises quality concerns as plaster comes off

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 01:10 AM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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A representative demonstrates gaps between tiles at an under construction PHC in Goriwala village.
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The construction of a Primary Health Centre (PHC) building in Goriwala village of Sirsa district has come under scrutiny over alleged poor-quality work and delays. The building, being constructed on Jhooti Khera Road at a cost of Rs 4.6 crore, remains incomplete even more than 15 months after its scheduled completion deadline.

The issue came to light when Sarpanch representative Gurbachan Singh and Block Samiti member Jagdish Mahar inspected the construction site. They alleged that the cement plaster on the walls was coming off even with a light touch. They also raised questions about the quality of marble installation, claiming that marble tiles in some places had not been properly fixed with cement.

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The representatives said painting work had already been completed, but the condition of the walls raised concerns about the overall quality of construction. They also pointed out gaps in the marble work and alleged that construction materials were not being used as per the prescribed standards.

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According to the information board at the site, construction began on July 9, 2024, and was scheduled to be completed by July 16, 2025. However, the building remained incomplete as of October 2026.

Gurbachan Singh and Jagdish Mahar demanded a technical inspection of the building and an impartial inquiry into the quality of materials used. They said the PHC was an important public facility and that there should be no compromise on construction standards. They also warned that they would approach senior officials, if necessary, and seek accountability for the alleged lapses.

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Meanwhile, contractor Nirmal Singh said construction work was still underway. He added that any shortcomings found during the construction would be rectified.

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