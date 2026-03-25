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Home / Haryana / Rs 400 crore dues pending in Haryana's Ayushman Bharat scheme, CM Saini urged to intervene

Rs 400 crore dues pending in Haryana's Ayushman Bharat scheme, CM Saini urged to intervene

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) Haryana has written to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, expressing concern of delayed Ayushman Bharat scheme payments

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 11:26 AM Mar 25, 2026 IST
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The Indian Medical Association (IMA) Haryana has written to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, expressing concern of delayed Ayushman Bharat scheme payments.

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The association highlighted that officers are misleading the CM regarding the implementation of the scheme across the state.

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It urged immediate intervention to resolve issues of delayed payments and policy paralysis affecting empanelled hospitals.

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In a letter to CM Saini, IMA Haryana president Dr Sunila Soni said, “Payments are supposed to be cleared within 15 days of filing, but even claims from September 2025 remain pending. Hospitals are struggling with outstanding dues of more than Rs 400 crore. Queries are put and even after clearing these queries, payments are not made.”

The state president maintained that despite funds being released by the Finance Department in November, procedural delays have stalled disbursement. She said that many cases of Chirayu scheme are also not paid.

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Highlighting systemic gaps, honorary secretary Dr. Yogesh Jindal said, “There is no full-time CEO of the Ayushman Bharat Haryana Health Protection Authority (HHPA). Even though the link officer is trying his best, his limited powers have led to policy paralysis.”

He emphasised that the absence of leadership has slowed down the decision-making and created bottlenecks in the scheme’s functioning.

The association also pointed out that empanelment and grievance committees, which were approved to include IMA representation by the CM himself in January 2025, have not yet been implemented.

Dr. Ajay Mahajan, Chairman of the IMAHBI, said, “Meetings of these committees are supposed to be held monthly, but none have taken place in the last five months. This has blocked new empanelments and delayed approval of specialties.”

They say the situation is affecting patient care and hospital sustainability.

Many private hospitals empanelled under Ayushman Bharat are struggling to manage costs without timely reimbursements.  The IMA urged the CM to personally intervene and ensure that payments are expedited, committees are activated, and the CEO is appointed at HHPA.

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