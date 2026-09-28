Rs 41-crore plan proposes synthetic track, AstroTurf for Tejli stadium in Yamunanagar

The Sports Department, Yamunanagar, has formulated a plan to expand sports facilities at the Tejli Sports Complex (Tejli stadium). The department has prepared an estimate of Rs 41 crore to carry out seven major works, including construction of a synthetic athletic track in the complex, and sent the estimate for approval to the higher authorities.

The initiative is aimed at providing modern training and competition facilities to sportspersons in Yamunanagar and creating better infrastructure for athletics, hockey, badminton and archery. The Tejli Sports Complex, spread over more than 60 acres, is expected to undergo significant infrastructure development. The department has prepared a proposal for carrying out various works to improve the existing facilities and add new sporting infrastructure. The move comes in continuation of the state government’s plans to strengthen sports facilities in the district.

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According to the proposal, an eight-lane 400-metre synthetic track will be developed for athletes. The facility is expected to provide athletes with a better surface for regular training as well as competitions. The proposal also includes the development of an AstroTurf field for hockey.

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A badminton hall and an archery range are also among the proposed facilities. The plan further includes facilities for other sports, including a skating rink, so players from different disciplines can train at the complex. Officials expect the upgraded infrastructure to help players improve their performance and increase opportunities for conducting district and state-level competitions.

One of the immediate proposals is raising the height of the boundary wall around the stadium. According to the plan, about Rs 25 lakh will be spent on constructing the boundary wall of the ground in front of the main gate of the sports complex. The wall is expected to improve the security of the stadium premises.

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Under the D-Plan Scheme, a separate proposal has also been prepared for the construction of a kabaddi shed at an estimated cost of Rs 21 lakh. In addition, 25 lights for stadium-related work for players and other basic facilities have been proposed at an estimated cost of about Rs 26 lakh. These works are intended to strengthen the basic infrastructure available to players visiting the stadium for practice and competitions.

The proposed development is also linked to a 2023 announcement, when the then CM had announced about 90 crore for the development of indoor and outdoor sports facilities at the complex. “The proposed facilities shall not only benefit established players but can also encourage youngsters to take up sports. Modern tracks, playing surfaces and dedicated training areas can provide athletes with opportunities to practice regularly without having to travel to other cities for basic facilities,” said Shilpa Gupta, District Sports Officer, Yamunanagar.

The proposed expansion is expected to bring several new facilities to Tejil Sports Complex. Once implemented, the project could provide players in Yamunanagar with access to a wider range of sports infrastructure under one complex and create better conditions for training, practice and competitions.

“We have sent an estimate of Rs 41 crore to higher authorities of the department for approval for carrying out seven development works in Tejli Sports Complex. Besides, a separate estimate has been sent for carrying out three more development works in the complex under the D-Plan Scheme,” added Gupta.