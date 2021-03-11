Rs 450-crore civic works approved in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, May 3

Development works worth Rs 450 crore — to be carried out by the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA) — have been approved. This was announced by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar who chaired a FMDA review meeting here this evening.

He claimed that the FMDA would speed up the pace of the development projects which include the construction and repairs of roads, augmentation of water supply and maintenance of the sewage treatment facility. The CM said that besides the approval of projects worth Rs 450 crore, additional funds to the tune of Rs 586 crore have also been sanctioned for the current financial year.

Khattar said the state government has also decided to set up a horticulture wing at the state level to take care of the green belts of all cities. This wing would also have its own nursery and other resources, he added.

He said the Rs 350 crore collected after transfer of 24 villages into the civic limits of the city last year would be spent on the development of the civic infrastructure of these villages. A portal for supply of drinking water through water tankers would be made available by the FMDA, it is claimed.

Directions have also been given to prepare the feasibility report of three underpasses to connect the city from east to west, it has been announced. The local MP, MLAs and officials of the FMDA and district administration were among those who attended the meeting.

Earlier, the CM, who addressed a ‘sant sammelan’ organised on the completion of 12 years of ‘tapasya’ of Khedsari Baba Abhdhoot Nath at Panhera Khurd village in the district, said that a major traffic diversion junction would be constructed near KGP (Kundli-Ghaziabad expressway) at Mohna on the upcoming Faridabad-Jewar airport expressway to improve connectivity and development of the villages in the region.

150 buses to be added to city fleet

The CM has said that besides the existing bus stands at Ballabgarh and NIT, two more bus stands are proposed at sector-12 and Greater Faridabad, along with the addition of 150 buses to the city bus fleet.